Top Florida Democrat sues Biden administration over marijuana use and gun ownership

Rapper A$AP Rocky detained at Los Angeles airport00:23
- Now Playing
Top Florida Democrat sues Biden administration over marijuana use and gun ownership03:05
- UP NEXT
Actor Ezra Miller arrested twice in less than a month00:20
Ohio doctor accused in 14 high-dose fentanyl deaths found not guilty01:40
Justice Dept. to appeal lifting of mask mandate if CDC deems necessary for public health03:53
Did Johnny Depp’s testimony make him seem relatable to the jury?03:00
Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb to house Ukrainian refugees05:09
New York Public Library gives access to commonly banned booked04:30
Democrats fight to save New York’s congressional maps ahead of primaries02:38
Biden administration to announce additional aid package for Ukraine07:09
The Black Opry aims to diversify country music03:09
Watch: LA burglary caught on camera while homeowner hides in bathroom03:35
NYPD looking into multiple suspects connected to body found in duffel bag03:25
Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety03:50
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeals ruling seeking to disqualify her from re-election03:53
Non-profit delivers $100,000 of critical supplies to Ukrainian hospital06:44
Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, will power 132K homes04:08
Three sailors from USS George Washington die within one week00:16
Private autopsy of Patrick Lyoya shows single gunshot wound to the back of his head02:46
Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee04:34
Rapper A$AP Rocky detained at Los Angeles airport00:23
- Now Playing
Top Florida Democrat sues Biden administration over marijuana use and gun ownership03:05
- UP NEXT
Actor Ezra Miller arrested twice in less than a month00:20
Ohio doctor accused in 14 high-dose fentanyl deaths found not guilty01:40
Justice Dept. to appeal lifting of mask mandate if CDC deems necessary for public health03:53
Did Johnny Depp’s testimony make him seem relatable to the jury?03:00
Play All