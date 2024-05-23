IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tornado hits Texas as Iowa is still recovering from severe weather
May 23, 202403:32
    Tornado hits Texas as Iowa is still recovering from severe weather

Tornado hits Texas as Iowa is still recovering from severe weather

More dangerous weather has swept across the country after officials confirmed four deaths from the Iowa tornado. NBC News' Jesse Kirsch reports on the latest round of devastating storms. May 23, 2024

    Tornado hits Texas as Iowa is still recovering from severe weather

