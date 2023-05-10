IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tracing the origins of the notorious Kohinoor Diamond

    03:01
NBC News NOW

Tracing the origins of the notorious Kohinoor Diamond

03:01

NBC's Janis Mackey Frayer reports on the controversial origin of the Kohinoor Diamond, a jewel that is back to Indian roots and was acquired by the British in the 19th century. May 10, 2023

    Tracing the origins of the notorious Kohinoor Diamond

    03:01
