TransAmerica, hosted by Morning News NOW co-host Joe Fryer, examines state laws discriminating against transgender Americans and showcasing stories of transgender lawmakers making a difference in their communities. Fryer also interviews parents of transgender children and will moderate an anti-violence panel to discuss what can be done to raise awareness and help prevent crimes against the transgender community. The special also examines the mental health challenges that many in the transgender community face from the pressure, stigma, and fears of everyday society that does not accept or understand them.