    Transgender champion swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out against critics

Transgender champion swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out against critics

Transgender athlete Lia Thomas speaks out for the first time after finding herself in a firestorm of criticism when she won an NCAA championship in women's swimming. NBC News’ Steven Romo explains how some are accusing Thomas of transitioning for an athletic advantage. June 1, 2022

