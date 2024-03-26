IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Transportation expert: Bridges are not built to withstand cargo ship collisions
March 26, 202403:00

NBC News NOW

Transportation expert: Bridges are not built to withstand cargo ship collisions

03:00

Following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, Kevin Heaslip, director for the Center for Transportation Research, spoke with NBC News' Joe Fryer about why the bridge collapsed and how the cargo ship brought down the massive structure.March 26, 2024

