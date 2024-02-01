IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

    04:53

  • China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23

  • Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year

    01:59

  • Pentagon identifies Navy SEALs lost off coast of Somalia

    02:29

  • U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths

    03:28

  • 'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas

    05:36

  • U.S. court rules Madrid museum can keep painting stolen by Nazis

    03:53

  • Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35

  • Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza

    03:27

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes against militants in Iraq

    02:20

  • How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’

    04:38

  • Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

    02:59

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • American tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack

    02:14

  • Watch: Vehicle goes airborne before U.S.-Canada border crash

    00:29

  • Full special report: FBI investigates vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border

    19:52

  • 2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever

    03:37

  • Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East

    04:28

  • California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala

    02:24

NBC News NOW

Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

03:11

The Department of State has issued new travel advisories for both Jamaica and the Bahamas, urging Americans to “reconsider travel” due to a recent rise in violent crimes, including armed robberies, sexual assault and homicides on the islands.Feb. 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

    04:53

  • China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23

  • Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year

    01:59

  • Pentagon identifies Navy SEALs lost off coast of Somalia

    02:29

  • U.S. urges Americans in Colombia to avoid dating apps after 8 deaths

    03:28
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All