    Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

NBC News NOW

Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Travis McMichael, the Georgia man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison on federal hate crime charges. McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were all found guilty on federal hate crimes charges and were previously convicted of murder and given separate life sentences.Aug. 8, 2022

    Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Best of NBC News

