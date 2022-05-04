IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer

    02:50

  • Parents anxiously await FDA approval of Covid vaccines for kids under five

    03:15

  • Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers

    04:14

  • Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer

    02:50

  • Amber Heard takes the stand recounting alleged abuse by ex Johnny Depp

    04:26

  • Battle continues over town's charter as multi-billion dollar Ford plant comes to Tennessee

    06:11

  • Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sells for over $9 million 

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Trevor Reed's family urges WH to bring back Brittany Griner, Paul Whelan back from Russia

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial

    05:16

  • Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases

    04:16

  • Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’

    04:30

  • How small businesses are dealing with inflation

    03:44

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies before Jan. 6 committee 

    02:41

  • Secy. Blinken tests positive for Covid

    01:03

  • Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    03:37

  • Biden on Roe v. Wade: 'What are the next things that are going to be attacked?'

    01:48

  • Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance

    03:45

  • Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

    03:38

  • How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion

    03:36

  • Gen-Z organization takes to social media to shut down anti-abortion websites

    03:02

NBC News NOW

Trevor Reed's family urges WH to bring back Brittany Griner, Paul Whelan back from Russia

01:19

The family of Trevor Reed, the former Marine held in a Russian prison for almost 3 years, urged the White House to bring back WNBA star Britney Griner and Reed’s fellow American Paul Whelan from Russia. Reed’s sister said he feels “terrible” that he is back home and Paul Whelan is not.May 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer

    02:50

  • Parents anxiously await FDA approval of Covid vaccines for kids under five

    03:15

  • Former U.S. Marine creates team of special operations vets to train Ukrainian soldiers

    04:14

  • Watch: Alabama inmate escapes jail with correctional officer

    02:50

  • Amber Heard takes the stand recounting alleged abuse by ex Johnny Depp

    04:26

  • Battle continues over town's charter as multi-billion dollar Ford plant comes to Tennessee

    06:11

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All