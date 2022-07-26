IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024

  Now Playing

NBC News NOW

Trevor Reed: White House ‘not doing enough’ to free Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in a Moscow court Tuesday where her legal team laid out fresh evidence in her defense, saying that the hashish oil that was found in her luggage was prescribed by a U.S. doctor and used accordingly. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson shares exclusive reaction to Griner’s imprisonment from Marine veteran Trevor Reed, who was released by the Kremlin in a highly publicized prison swap earlier this year. July 26, 2022

