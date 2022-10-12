IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI

    03:54
    Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed

    03:29

  • Defense attorney tells jury sentencing Parkland shooter to death will change 'absolutely nothing'

    05:28

  • Suspect arrested after five shot to death in South Carolina home

    04:20

  • Death penalty decision looms as prosecutor in Parkland shooter trial makes closing arguments

    04:09

  • Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old

    01:17

  • South Carolina city councilman, two family members shot to death

    01:59

  • Five dead in South Carolina shooting

    01:19

  • California family kidnapping suspect makes first court appearance

    01:31

  • Woman held captive, wearing dog collar, escapes Missouri home

    01:02

  • Philadelphia police search for clues in 13-year-old's shooting death

    01:16

  • Harvey Weinstein's second sex crime trial begins in LA

    04:03

  • Michigan bus drivers save child taken during carjacking

    01:25

  • Man charged with murder in shooting of Michigan hotel clerk

    01:51

  • Search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon continues

    02:07

  • What makes the second trial of Harvey Weinstein different from the first

    04:04

  • Alabama faces scrutiny after requesting new chance to execute man who survived first attempt

    07:53

  • Suspect in murder of Purdue student claims he was ‘blackmailed’

    00:49

  • DA will bring murder charges against suspect in Las Vegas stabbing attack

    03:17

  • Social media prompts more thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars

    02:30

Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI

03:54

A long-awaited federal began involving the “Steele” dossier, a political bombshell during the 2016 campaign with scandalous claims about then-candidate Donald Trump. The dossier has now been debunked, however, the investigation into how the FBI handled the investigation is not finished. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports.  Oct. 12, 2022

