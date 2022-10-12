Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI

- Now Playing
Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI03:54
- UP NEXT
Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed03:29
Defense attorney tells jury sentencing Parkland shooter to death will change 'absolutely nothing'05:28
Suspect arrested after five shot to death in South Carolina home04:20
Death penalty decision looms as prosecutor in Parkland shooter trial makes closing arguments04:09
Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old01:17
South Carolina city councilman, two family members shot to death01:59
Five dead in South Carolina shooting01:19
California family kidnapping suspect makes first court appearance01:31
Woman held captive, wearing dog collar, escapes Missouri home01:02
Philadelphia police search for clues in 13-year-old's shooting death01:16
Harvey Weinstein's second sex crime trial begins in LA04:03
Michigan bus drivers save child taken during carjacking01:25
Man charged with murder in shooting of Michigan hotel clerk01:51
Search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon continues02:07
What makes the second trial of Harvey Weinstein different from the first04:04
Alabama faces scrutiny after requesting new chance to execute man who survived first attempt07:53
Suspect in murder of Purdue student claims he was ‘blackmailed’00:49
DA will bring murder charges against suspect in Las Vegas stabbing attack03:17
Social media prompts more thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars02:30
- Now Playing
Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI03:54
- UP NEXT
Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed03:29
Defense attorney tells jury sentencing Parkland shooter to death will change 'absolutely nothing'05:28
Suspect arrested after five shot to death in South Carolina home04:20
Death penalty decision looms as prosecutor in Parkland shooter trial makes closing arguments04:09
Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old01:17
Play All