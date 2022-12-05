IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trial begins for Texas cop charged with fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson

Trial begins for Texas cop charged with fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson

In a Texas courtroom, the prosecution claimed the killing of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 at the hands of a then-police officer was "absolutely intentional." Former officer Aaron Dean plead not guilty to the murder charge as he currently stands trial for shooting Jefferson through a window of her own home. NBC News' Zinhle Essamuah has the details.Dec. 5, 2022

