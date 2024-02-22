IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trial begins in New York over handwritten lyrics of 'Hotel California'
Feb. 22, 202403:02
Trial begins in New York over handwritten lyrics of 'Hotel California'

03:02

The criminal trial over handwritten lyrics of the iconic Eagles song "Hotel California" has begun in a New York court. The case accuses three men of scheming to prevent Eagles co-founder Don Henley’s efforts to reclaim the allegedly stolen documents.Feb. 22, 2024

