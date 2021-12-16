Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case
The trial of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused to recruiting and grooming young girls for the disgraced financier, is set to resume after the prosecution rested last week. NBC News’ Tom Winter explains whether Maxwell could take the stand and why defense lawyers have asked the judge to allow some witnesses to testify anonymously.Dec. 16, 2021
