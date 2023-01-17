Trial starts over Musk's 2018 claim to take Tesla private

- Now Playing
Trial starts over Musk's 2018 claim to take Tesla private03:40
- UP NEXT
Indiana father arrested on live TV after toddler is seen with gun02:45
California public defender killed while vacationing in Mexico01:21
Texas girl, 14, fatally shoots 11-year-old during argument01:12
Search for missing Oklahoma girl turns to recovery effort01:44
6 people killed, including a six-month-old baby, in shooting in Goshen, California01:11
Gun violence in schools across U.S. strikes fear into parents03:55
City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply03:55
Philadelphia woman arrested for Texas crime due to mistaken identity03:23
Alabama basketball player booked in fatal shooting near campus00:34
Italian Mafia leader arrested after 30 years on the run00:54
Charges dismissed against Maryland man who stood trial four times for murder01:20
Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting02:42
Prayer vigil honors missing mother Ana Walshe01:36
6-year-old's backpack was searched prior to Virginia shooting02:07
Deadly protests against Peruvian government kills at least 4702:45
Hacksaw, bloody towels found during search for Ana Walshe01:15
Investigations underway after three fatal LAPD encounters02:01
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in patient's death01:47
New York police investigate hit-and-run as possible hate crime01:35
- Now Playing
Trial starts over Musk's 2018 claim to take Tesla private03:40
- UP NEXT
Indiana father arrested on live TV after toddler is seen with gun02:45
California public defender killed while vacationing in Mexico01:21
Texas girl, 14, fatally shoots 11-year-old during argument01:12
Search for missing Oklahoma girl turns to recovery effort01:44
6 people killed, including a six-month-old baby, in shooting in Goshen, California01:11
Play All