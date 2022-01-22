IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley

04:51

André Leon Talley passed away this week at the age of 73. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson pays homage to Talley as he came from the segregated South to New York City to turn his dreams of fashion into reality. Jan. 22, 2022

