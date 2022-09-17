IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tropical storm Fiona takes aim at Puerto Rico

NBC News NOW

Tropical storm Fiona takes aim at Puerto Rico

02:27

Millions of people are on alert as tropical storm Fiona moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Puerto Rico. NBC News’ George Solis reports from San Juan on how Puerto Ricans are concerned for the island’s already fragile power grid after facing constant blackouts from previous hurricanes. Sept. 17, 2022

    Tropical storm Fiona takes aim at Puerto Rico

