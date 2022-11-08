IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tropical storm Nicole strengthening near Florida

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane watch issued for brewing Subtropical Storm Nicole

    01:41

  • 'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire

    01:58

  • Florida braces for tropical threat Nicole just weeks after Ian

    01:04

  • At least 1 dead, multiple people missing after Oklahoma tornadoes

    01:54

  • Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas

    01:20

  • Massive 100-car pileup shuts down Colorado highway

    02:03

  • First weekend of November will feel like spring in parts of US

    01:21

  • U.S. cities hiring chief heat officers to combat rising temps

    03:46

  • Severe weather across south brings potential of EF2 tornadoes

    01:11

  • Delhi's air quality index breaches 'hazardous' category as smog descends

    00:50

  • Hurricane Lisa takes a swipe at Belize

    00:34

  • Unseasonably warm weather expected for Sunday’s NYC Marathon

    01:08

  • November starts with above average temperatures

    01:26

  • Halloween forecast: Will weather hold up for trick-or-treating?

    00:59

  • Texas storm could bring rain to East Coast by Halloween

    01:07

  • Dozens killed in flash floods, landslides after torrential rain hits Philippines

    01:07

  • 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California

    00:17

  • Hurricane Roslyn makes landing in Mexico near popular resort

    00:16

  • Popular tourist destination Puerto Vallarta bracing for hurricane

    01:25

NBC News NOW

Tropical storm Nicole strengthening near Florida

02:03

Tropical storm Nicole is strengthening off the eastern coast of Florida and is expected to become a hurricane over the Northern Bahamas. Nearly three dozen counties within Florida have already declared a state of emergency. NBC News’ Bill Karins reports.  Nov. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tropical storm Nicole strengthening near Florida

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane watch issued for brewing Subtropical Storm Nicole

    01:41

  • 'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire

    01:58

  • Florida braces for tropical threat Nicole just weeks after Ian

    01:04

  • At least 1 dead, multiple people missing after Oklahoma tornadoes

    01:54

  • Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All