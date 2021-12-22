Truckers protest 110-year sentence in Colorado crash
03:01
Truck drivers are taking a stand in support of a driver who crashed into stopped traffic in an accident that kill four people who received a 110-year sentence in Colorado. Millions have already signed a petition asking for clemency. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains why some believe the sentence was too harsh.Dec. 22, 2021
