IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Read the full indictment in the Trump classified documents case

  • Now Playing

    Trump aide indicted as lawyers resign from classified documents legal team

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Teens shave heads in support of mom battling cancer

    03:22

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot arrives in U.S. to face federal charges

    04:20

  • Ukraine begins counteroffensive against Russia

    01:54

  • Where the Canada wildfire smoke is headed next

    01:13

  • N.J. governor urges residents to ‘stay inside’ amid wildfire smoke

    01:55

  • Philadelphia travelers wear face masks amid poor air quality

    02:40

  • Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in voting rights case

    03:22

  • Conservative evangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93

    03:07

  • How to keep your air quality safe as Canada wildfire smoke spreads

    02:26

  • NYC ranks second-worst in air quality worldwide

    02:34

  • Prince Harry concludes testimony in lawsuit against British tabloid

    02:38

  • CEO Christ Licht to leave CNN, network announces

    02:48

  • French protesters hope to reverse retirement law in nationwide marches

    02:47

  • PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf announce merger

    04:26

  • Prince Harry testifies against British tabloid’s ‘unlawful information gathering’

    02:07

  • Calls to arrest Florida woman after alleged fatal shooting of Black neighbor

    02:50

  • Destroyed dam in Ukraine triggers possible environmental crisis

    03:40

  • Apple unveils mixed-reality headset at Worldwide Developers Conference

    02:50

  • Dealing with body image anxiety ahead of summer

    05:10

NBC News NOW

Trump aide indicted as lawyers resign from classified documents legal team

03:34

Former President Donald Trump announced that his personal aide, Walt Nauta, has been indicted in connection with the president's mishandling of classified documents. This comes as Trump's lawyers, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, announced in a joint statement that they were resigning. NBC News' Ron Allen reports on the current changes on Trump's legal team and what to expect next in the case.June 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump aide indicted as lawyers resign from classified documents legal team

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Teens shave heads in support of mom battling cancer

    03:22

  • Watch: Joran van der Sloot arrives in U.S. to face federal charges

    04:20

  • Ukraine begins counteroffensive against Russia

    01:54

  • Where the Canada wildfire smoke is headed next

    01:13

  • N.J. governor urges residents to ‘stay inside’ amid wildfire smoke

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All