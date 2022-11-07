IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections

    Trump and DeSantis hold dueling rallies in Florida

    Tributes pour in for Aaron Carter after teen icon found dead at 34

  • ‘Blue’s Clues’’ Joshua Dela Cruz on embracing his identity and inspiring others

  • North Korea says missile tests aimed at simulating attack on U.S., South Korea

  • Biden, Obama campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections

  • Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections

  • Runners celebrate New York City marathon's nonbinary category

  • U.S. economy adds 261,000 jobs in October

  • Ye pays settlement to former employee over alleged antisemitic language

  • Election jurisdictions wait for digital security help ahead of midterms

  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

  • How the economy is impacting voters ahead of midterm elections

  • Biden warns future of democracy is on the ballot ahead of midterm elections

  • Republicans focus on crime, economy after Biden says GOP can’t be trusted to govern

  • How stricter voter ID laws disproportionately impact trans voters

  • Former Israeli President Netanyahu expected to win election, return to power

  • Audio from 911 calls renews criticism over police response to Uvalde school shooting

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges

  • Biden hits campaign trail as Democrats look to close gap against Republicans

Trump and DeSantis hold dueling rallies in Florida

Former President Trump held a dueling rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday as both Republicans hint towards a possible 2024 presidential run. NBC News’ Ali Vitali explains how Republicans are responding to the widening rift between the two high-profile GOP members and whether they could do head-to-head in the 2024 presidential race. Nov. 7, 2022

