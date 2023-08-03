IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump taken into custody after surrendering at federal courthouse in Washington

    Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

Former President Trump has arrived in Washington, D.C., and is traveling to a federal courthouse to appear in court for an indictment in the special counsel investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 3, 2023

