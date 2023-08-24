IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump is arrested at Fulton County jail

  Trump supporters gather outside Fulton County jail awaiting his surrender

    Trump arrives in Georgia to surrender to authorities

NBC News NOW

Trump arrives in Georgia to surrender to authorities

01:29

Former President Trump has arrived in Georgia and will surrender to authorities in Fulton County as he faces charges over alleged attempts to overturn the state election in 2020.Aug. 24, 2023

