IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump asks judge to pause proceedings in Jan. 6. civil lawsuits
March 21, 202401:20
  • UP NEXT

    'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 6

    01:01

  • Supreme Court asked to decide if Trump is immune from Jan. 6 trial

    00:32

  • ‘Sedition Hunters’ book tells how January 6 rioters were identified

    03:30

  • Videos show Jan. 6 rioter known as 'Swedish Scarf' at the Capitol

    01:32

  • Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years for involvement in Jan. 6

    00:34

  • Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

    02:46

  • Trump campaign aide disparages police at Jan. 6 riot

    00:26

  • Five Proud Boys members to be sentenced for Jan. 6 riots

    02:24

  • Why the indictment against Trump could be coming soon

    01:50

  • Trump lawyers told to expect an indictment on charges related to Jan. 6

    04:01

  • Trump continues on the campaign trail amid the threat of another indictment

    02:32

  • Special counsel eyes second Trump indictment

    10:42

  • Could a Jan. 6 indictment affect Trump's 2024 election chances?

    02:16

  • Voter in Iowa questions Mike Pence about his actions on Jan. 6

    03:22

  • Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Jan. 6 grand jury probe

    03:36

  • Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

    01:41

  • Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in Jan. 6 case

    02:19

  • Jan. 6 rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk gets 4.5 years in prison

    00:32

  • Demonstrators chant while the former vice president talks about the Jan. 6 riot

    03:15

  • Five Proud Boys found guilty on charges relating to Jan. 6

    02:51

NBC News NOW

Trump asks judge to pause proceedings in Jan. 6. civil lawsuits

01:20

Attorneys for former President Trump have asked a judge to pause lawsuits in several civil cases seeking to hold the former president liable for damages related to the Jan. 6. attack on the Capitol. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on the motion filed by Trump's attorneys and what would happen if the lawsuit pause is granted by the judge.March 21, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 6

    01:01

  • Supreme Court asked to decide if Trump is immune from Jan. 6 trial

    00:32

  • ‘Sedition Hunters’ book tells how January 6 rioters were identified

    03:30

  • Videos show Jan. 6 rioter known as 'Swedish Scarf' at the Capitol

    01:32

  • Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years for involvement in Jan. 6

    00:34

  • Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison for involvement in Capitol riot

    02:46
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All