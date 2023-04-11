Trump attempts to block Pence’s testimony in Jan. 6 investigation

- Now Playing
Trump attempts to block Pence’s testimony in Jan. 6 investigation03:56
- UP NEXT
Biden traveling to commemorate end of Northern Ireland conflict03:40
Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones reinstated by Nashville council04:35
Police investigate Louisville gunman’s motives05:25
Biden: ‘I plan on running’ in 2024 presidential election00:41
Grand jury to convene over fatal shooting of of Jayland Walker03:49
Taiwan on high alert amid Chinese military drills05:49
Leaked classified documents detail U.S. spying on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine04:31
Texas judge suspends use of FDA-approved abortion pill02:18
U.S. economy adds 236,000 jobs in March, showing slowdown04:44
Frankie Grande on the importance of LGBTQ+ representation on screen05:09
U.S. delegates travel to Taiwan despite tensions with China03:37
White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal04:12
Justice Thomas accepted trips from GOP donor, report says03:23
Putin berates incoming U.S. ambassador over war in Ukraine02:05
China condemns McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwanese president05:08
Trump prepares for legal battles amid presidential campaign04:27
Former Vice President Pence to testify in Jan. 6 investigation04:26
How one couple navigated their Manhattan courthouse wedding amid Trump’s arraignment04:06
Janet Protasiewicz’s win gives liberals majority on Wisconsin Supreme Court03:51
- Now Playing
Trump attempts to block Pence’s testimony in Jan. 6 investigation03:56
- UP NEXT
Biden traveling to commemorate end of Northern Ireland conflict03:40
Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones reinstated by Nashville council04:35
Police investigate Louisville gunman’s motives05:25
Biden: ‘I plan on running’ in 2024 presidential election00:41
Grand jury to convene over fatal shooting of of Jayland Walker03:49
Play All