Trump-backed candidate Blake Masters wins Arizona Senate GOP nomination

05:11

The Arizona GOP governor race is still too close to call between Trump-backed candidate Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor-Robson, but voters in the state are making clear choices in other Republican races, including who will face off against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in November. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the details. Aug. 3, 2022

