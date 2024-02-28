IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump, Biden projected winners in Michigan primaries
Feb. 28, 202406:31
Former President Trump is projected to defeat Nikki Haley in the Republican primary in Michigan, while President Biden is facing off against votes for "uncommitted." Feb. 28, 2024

