NBC News NOW

Trump briefly testifies in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

02:44

Former President Trump took the stand for only a few minutes in the trial of E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him. NBC News' Rehema Ellis reports on the defense's case and what Trump said in his testimony.Jan. 25, 2024

