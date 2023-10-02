Trump civil fraud trial begins in New York

New York civil fraud trial could seriously hamper Trump businesses04:19
- Now Playing
Trump civil fraud trial begins in New York01:58
- UP NEXT
'There was no crime': Trump speaks as he arrives for New York civil fraud trial01:41
What’s next for Simone Biles after her stunning return to gymnastics03:33
Can a full-body MRI scan help prevent cancer?03:07
Trump to attend opening days of New York civil fraud trial05:22
French officials fight a bedbug invasion ahead of the Paris Olympics03:40
Government shutdown may threaten air travel, national parks and more02:20
40 lbs of fentanyl found in apartment near New York daycare02:21
Full Panel: McCarthy’s speakership is being tested. But if not McCarthy, who?09:42
'Cop City' activists upset over new Atlanta police facility02:56
Feinstein hits back on gender after being considered for VP in 1984: Meet the Press Minute01:04
Trump co-defendant becomes first to plead guilty in Georgia election case00:26
Full Murray: Dianne Feinstein showed 'guts and courage' when she took on the CIA05:54
Full Good: 'Everything is on the table to hold the speaker accountable' in shutdown negotiations09:22
‘Turmoil’ on Capitol Hill after short-term funding bill fails in the House.08:11
Michigan school shooter may face life without parole01:40
Extreme flooding hits New York City, Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency04:37
Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor: 'We lost a giant'03:28
Poll shows how personal politics affects how people feel about Covid vaccine02:30
New York civil fraud trial could seriously hamper Trump businesses04:19
- Now Playing
Trump civil fraud trial begins in New York01:58
- UP NEXT
'There was no crime': Trump speaks as he arrives for New York civil fraud trial01:41
What’s next for Simone Biles after her stunning return to gymnastics03:33
Can a full-body MRI scan help prevent cancer?03:07
Trump to attend opening days of New York civil fraud trial05:22
Play All