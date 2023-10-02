IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New York civil fraud trial could seriously hamper Trump businesses

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Trump civil fraud trial begins in New York

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    'There was no crime': Trump speaks as he arrives for New York civil fraud trial

    01:41

  • What’s next for Simone Biles after her stunning return to gymnastics

    03:33

  • Can a full-body MRI scan help prevent cancer?

    03:07

  • Trump to attend opening days of New York civil fraud trial

    05:22

  • French officials fight a bedbug invasion ahead of the Paris Olympics

    03:40

  • Government shutdown may threaten air travel, national parks and more

    02:20

  • 40 lbs of fentanyl found in apartment near New York daycare

    02:21

  • Full Panel: McCarthy’s speakership is being tested. But if not McCarthy, who?

    09:42

  • 'Cop City' activists upset over new Atlanta police facility

    02:56

  • Feinstein hits back on gender after being considered for VP in 1984: Meet the Press Minute

    01:04

  • Trump co-defendant becomes first to plead guilty in Georgia election case

    00:26

  • Full Murray: Dianne Feinstein showed 'guts and courage' when she took on the CIA

    05:54

  • Full Good: 'Everything is on the table to hold the speaker accountable' in shutdown negotiations

    09:22

  • ‘Turmoil’ on Capitol Hill after short-term funding bill fails in the House.

    08:11

  • Michigan school shooter may face life without parole

    01:40

  • Extreme flooding hits New York City, Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency

    04:37

  • Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor: 'We lost a giant'

    03:28

  • Poll shows how personal politics affects how people feel about Covid vaccine

    02:30

NBC News NOW

Trump civil fraud trial begins in New York

01:58

A civil fraud trial against former President Trump has begun in New York City. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the key players in court today and arguments being made.Oct. 2, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • New York civil fraud trial could seriously hamper Trump businesses

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Trump civil fraud trial begins in New York

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    'There was no crime': Trump speaks as he arrives for New York civil fraud trial

    01:41

  • What’s next for Simone Biles after her stunning return to gymnastics

    03:33

  • Can a full-body MRI scan help prevent cancer?

    03:07

  • Trump to attend opening days of New York civil fraud trial

    05:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All