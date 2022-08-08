IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden surveys historic flood damage in Eastern Kentucky

    01:39

  • Massive climate change, health package passed in Senate

    02:15

  • Spending bill passage points to major win for Biden

    01:20

  • Senate passes sweeping health care and climate bill

    03:09

  • Despite major policy wins, Biden’s poll numbers remain low

    02:17

  • Biden leaves isolation after testing negative for COVID-19

    01:16

  • Senate Democrats pull an all-nighter in push for massive spending bill

    02:30

  • Biden signs bills to prosecute those committing fraud with small business relief funds

    00:42

  • Sen. Sinema pledges support for Democrats’ tax and climate bill

    04:53

  • At least four injured after apparent lightning strike near White House

    01:00

  • U.S. declares monkeypox public health emergency

    01:33

  • White House working ‘aggressively' to bring Brittney Griner home

    01:57

  • Biden administration declares monkeypox a public health emergency

    00:34

  • White House plans to declare monkeypox a public health emergency

    02:57

  • FBI Dir. Wray questioned on Jan. 6, threats from China and whistleblowers in Senate hearing

    02:29

  • Trump, GOP presidential contenders to join CPAC in Dallas

    02:36

  • Senate passes PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits

    03:30

  • New details on drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader, as fears grow over terrorism in Afghanistan

    02:00

  • Senate Democrats prepare to vote on key legislation ahead of August recess

    03:28

  • Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader

    04:49

NBC News NOW

Trump claims FBI agents 'raided' Mar-a-Lago

09:10

Former President Trump made claims of an FBI raid in a statement saying that Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was “under siege” by a large group of FBI agents. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports. Aug. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden surveys historic flood damage in Eastern Kentucky

    01:39

  • Massive climate change, health package passed in Senate

    02:15

  • Spending bill passage points to major win for Biden

    01:20

  • Senate passes sweeping health care and climate bill

    03:09

  • Despite major policy wins, Biden’s poll numbers remain low

    02:17

  • Biden leaves isolation after testing negative for COVID-19

    01:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All