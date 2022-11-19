IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump claims special counsel investigation will 'not be fair'

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Who is Jack Smith? AG Garland calls special counsel an ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’

    01:58

  • Former President Trump officially enters 2024 presidential race

    04:56

  • Trump announces White House bid fresh off poor midterm showing

    02:28

  • Former President Trump expected to launch 2024 run for White House

    05:17

  • Cheney: Midterm election results were a 'victory for team normal’

    02:01

  • Former President Trump votes for Gov. DeSantis in midterm election

    00:58

  • Trump and DeSantis hold dueling rallies in Florida

    03:49

  • Opening statements to begin in trial against Trump Organization

    03:45

  • Trump's attorneys accept subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

    00:32

  • Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial

    03:52

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

  • Pence appears to hold back support for Trump, teases possible 2024 presidential run

    04:37

  • Trump deposed in defamation lawsuit

    00:19

  • Trump set to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case

    03:15

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:46

  • Minnesota man pleads guilty to fraud in faked anti-Trump arson

    01:32

  • Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI

    03:54

  • DOJ urges Supreme Court to reject Trump request over seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    01:50

  • Why Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

    03:55

NBC News NOW

Trump claims special counsel investigation will 'not be fair'

02:28

Following the appointment of a special counsel to look into the investigations of Mar-a-Lago and January 6 by Attorney General Garland, Donald Trump claims it will not be a fair process and referred to the counsel as “super radical left.” NBC News’ Julia Ainsley reports. Nov. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump claims special counsel investigation will 'not be fair'

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Who is Jack Smith? AG Garland calls special counsel an ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’

    01:58

  • Former President Trump officially enters 2024 presidential race

    04:56

  • Trump announces White House bid fresh off poor midterm showing

    02:28

  • Former President Trump expected to launch 2024 run for White House

    05:17

  • Cheney: Midterm election results were a 'victory for team normal’

    02:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All