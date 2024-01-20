IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump co-defendant accuses Fulton DA of 'improper relationship' with prosecutor

    04:45
NBC News NOW

Trump co-defendant accuses Fulton DA of 'improper relationship' with prosecutor

04:45

A co-defendant in former President Trump's election interference case is accusing the Fulton County district attorney is having an "improper relationship." Michael Roman alleges that Fani Williams is having a personal relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor hired by her office to work Trump's case. Jan. 20, 2024

