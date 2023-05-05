IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'

    02:38
    Trump suggests a return to NYC to 'confront' E. Jean Carroll

    02:32

  • Trump will not offer defense in trial over E. Jean Carroll rape allegation

    06:01

  • Trump takes photo with Jan. 6 defendant during campaign stop

    00:50

  • Trump takes aim at Biden during New Hampshire campaign rally

    04:53

  • E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyers in civil trial

    03:28

  • ‘I have a lot of confidence’ in Pence, Trump says

    00:34

  • Trump lawyers ask Congress to intervene in classified docs investigation

    03:56

  • E. Jean Carroll testifies in her civil trial against Trump

    02:18

  • Jury selected for E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuit against Trump

    01:45

  • Jury selection begins in E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Trump

    05:39

  • Trump charging decisions coming this summer, says Fulton County D.A.

    04:34

  • Voters unenthusiastic about possible Biden vs. Trump 2024 race

    03:15

  • Biden set to launch re-election bid in coming days

    02:08

  • Trump calls mass shootings a ‘mental health problem’ during NRA speech

    04:18

  • 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls flock to NRA Convention

    05:15

  • Trump to address NRA national convention in Indianapolis

    03:56

  • DeSantis team asks Florida reps. not to endorse Trump

    04:13

  • Trump wraps up eight hours of deposition in business fraud civil lawsuit

    03:08

  • Trump returns to Manhattan for civil lawsuit deposition

    00:56

Trump defends comments from 'Access Hollywood' tape during deposition: 'True with stars'

02:38

Portions of former President Trump’s 2022 video deposition have been released as part of the E. Jean Carroll case. NBC News' Ron Allen reports on the video shown to the jury.May 5, 2023

