Trump, DeSantis, and Suarez compete for Hispanic vote in Florida

- Now Playing
Trump, DeSantis, and Suarez compete for Hispanic vote in Florida02:42
- UP NEXT
Gilgo Beach suspect identified as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann03:35
Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found at White House01:55
Biden touts U.S. commitment to NATO during visit to Finland02:21
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill02:45
Why Gen Z has such a problem with the period in texting04:47
Plane crash survivor and nurse reflect on unbreakable bond02:11
Orthopedic surgeon fatally shot by patient in Tennessee02:14
Orlando police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting02:41
Biden delivers speech at NATO summit after meeting with Zelenskyy02:41
Bank of America ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers after illegal activity02:08
Father of woman recalls moment she was swept away in New York flash flood01:58
Senators question PGA Tour executives on proposed LIV Golf deal02:36
New app Ahoi makes cities more accessible to people with disabilities02:45
Marine detained after teen girl discovered in California military base barracks01:47
Are Aretha Franklin's handwritten wills legally binding?02:30
Vermont taking on life-threatening flash flooding into Tuesday00:51
Kremlin: Putin met with Prigozhin days after Wagner Group marched on Moscow02:27
Larry Nassar in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times01:52
New York officials assessing damage as historic flooding leaves 1 dead02:38
- Now Playing
Trump, DeSantis, and Suarez compete for Hispanic vote in Florida02:42
- UP NEXT
Gilgo Beach suspect identified as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann03:35
Secret Service ends investigation into cocaine found at White House01:55
Biden touts U.S. commitment to NATO during visit to Finland02:21
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill02:45
Why Gen Z has such a problem with the period in texting04:47
Play All