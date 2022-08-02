IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader

    04:49

  • Biden continues to test positive in 'rebound' Covid case, remains in isolation

    01:39

  • Biden back in isolation after rebound case of COVID-19

    01:58

  • Nancy Pelosi travels to Asia: Will she visit Taiwan?

    01:58

  • Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan

    01:29

  • House passes bill banning assault weapons

    00:41

  • Trump’s former acting chief of staff testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    03:28

  • Climate protesters arrested outside Congressional Baseball game in D.C.

    01:14

  • 'This is embarrassing': Jon Stewart criticizes senators who voted against toxic burn pit bill

    03:22

  • Manchin, Schumer reach deal on climate, tax and health care bill

    04:01

  • Biden tests negative for Covid-19, following days of isolation

    01:25

  • Schumer: Bill to boost computer chip production promotes 'American ingenuity'

    01:26

  • 'I don't regret anything': Hawley responds to clips of him shown in Jan. 6 hearing

    01:15

  • House Oversight Committee holds hearing with gun manufacturers

    02:16

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead

    00:37

  • Democrats race to pass several major bills before August recess

    04:29

  • South Korea's SK Group announces $22 billion investment in meeting with Biden

    01:33

  • Congress moves to address drug pricing, same-sex marriage and more before summer recess

    03:23

  • Pence’s chief of staff highest ranking official to appear before Jan. 6 federal grand jury

    03:22

  • Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms improve, according to doctor

    01:51

NBC News NOW

Trump endorsements at center of Arizona, Michigan primaries

04:11

Major political primaries in states like Arizona and Michigan are testing former President Trump’s endorsement power within the Republican party. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the latest from the campaign trail. Aug. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader

    04:49

  • Biden continues to test positive in 'rebound' Covid case, remains in isolation

    01:39

  • Biden back in isolation after rebound case of COVID-19

    01:58

  • Nancy Pelosi travels to Asia: Will she visit Taiwan?

    01:58

  • Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan

    01:29

  • House passes bill banning assault weapons

    00:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All