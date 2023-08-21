IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 'Hell on wheels' teen who killed boyfriend and his friend in crash sentenced to 15 years to life

NBC News NOW

Trump has already recorded his debate-night interview with Tucker Carlson

01:55

Former President Trump has already recorded his interview with Tucker Carlson that is planned to air as counter-programming to the first Republican primary debate, according to two sources familiar with the matter.Aug. 21, 2023

