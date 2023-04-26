IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump lawyers ask Congress to intervene in classified docs investigation

    03:56
    E. Jean Carroll testifies in her civil trial against Trump

    02:18

  • Jury selected for E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuit against Trump

    01:45

  • Jury selection begins in E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Trump

    05:39

  • Trump charging decisions coming this summer, says Fulton County D.A.

    04:34

  • Voters unenthusiastic about possible Biden vs. Trump 2024 race

    03:15

  • Biden set to launch re-election bid in coming days

    02:08

  • Trump calls mass shootings a ‘mental health problem’ during NRA speech

    04:18

  • 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls flock to NRA Convention

    05:15

  • Trump to address NRA national convention in Indianapolis

    03:56

  • DeSantis team asks Florida reps. not to endorse Trump

    04:13

  • Trump wraps up eight hours of deposition in business fraud civil lawsuit

    03:08

  • Trump returns to Manhattan for civil lawsuit deposition

    00:56

  • ‘Gang of 8’ given access to Trump, Biden and Pence classified documents

    03:08

  • Trump attempts to block Pence’s testimony in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:56

  • White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

    04:12

  • Trump prepares for legal battles amid presidential campaign

    04:27

  • Former President Trump responds to historic criminal indictment

    02:36

  • Trump calls out Manhattan DA and judge after indictment

    02:54

  • Trump: ‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America’

    02:25

Trump lawyers ask Congress to intervene in classified docs investigation

03:56

Lawyers for former President Trump are asking Congress to get involved in the Justice Department’s investigation into the classified documents found at Trump’s Florida home. NBC’s Ken Dilanian has the latest. April 26, 2023

