NBC News NOW

Trump lawyers propose April 2026 to start special counsel election trial

00:38

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have proposed an April 2026 start date for the federal trial for charges related to him interfering with the 2020 election. The proposed date is more than two years after prosecutors are seeking to get the trial underway. Aug. 18, 2023

