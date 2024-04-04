IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump leads Biden in key swing states, new polls show
April 4, 202403:31
  • Now Playing

    Trump leads Biden in key swing states, new polls show

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Trump targets Biden’s border policy as he returns to campaign trail

    02:55

  • Wisconsin voters approve GOP-backed ballot measures

    00:49

  • Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin

    02:17

  • Full Panel: Democrats counting on abortion debate to be 'motivator' in November elections

    08:55

  • Why some Wisconsin voters plan to partake in ‘uninstructed’ protest vote

    02:52

  • Trump returns to campaign trail after posting $175M bond

    01:50

  • Trump ramps up immigration rhetoric in new campaign ad

    03:17

  • Trump trying to 'avoid' the NY hush money trial by proposing ‘indefinite’ delay

    02:16

  • Meet the man named ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president

    07:49

  • Biden fundraiser with three presidents raises $26 million

    01:52

  • Three presidents appear at star-studded Biden fundraiser

    02:10

  • Lara Trump on 2020 election: 'That’s in the past'

    13:32

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his vice president pick

    03:23

  • Biden and Harris campaign together in North Carolina

    01:44

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as his vice president

    02:10

  • Trump's court cases and his campaign intersect

    00:30

  • As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash

    01:30

  • Trump comments about Democrats, Israel and Jews draw criticism

    02:21

  • Biden and Trump loom large over primary races in 6 states

    03:27

NBC News NOW

Trump leads Biden in key swing states, new polls show

03:31

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Biden in several key swing states, according to new polling by the Wall Street Journal. Trump is leading in six battleground states which is a major reversal from 2020 when Biden won all but one. NBC News' Garret Hake breaks down the numbers and what this means for both candidates. April 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Trump leads Biden in key swing states, new polls show

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Trump targets Biden’s border policy as he returns to campaign trail

    02:55

  • Wisconsin voters approve GOP-backed ballot measures

    00:49

  • Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin

    02:17

  • Full Panel: Democrats counting on abortion debate to be 'motivator' in November elections

    08:55

  • Why some Wisconsin voters plan to partake in ‘uninstructed’ protest vote

    02:52
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All