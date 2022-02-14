Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements
Accounting firm Marzas USA cut ties with the Trump Organization and retracted a decade’s worth of financial statements. NBC News’ Tom Winter details the company's response and what this means going forward. Feb. 14, 2022
