NBC News NOW

Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements

03:51

Accounting firm Marzas USA cut ties with the Trump Organization and retracted a decade’s worth of financial statements. NBC News’ Tom Winter details the company's response and what this means going forward. Feb. 14, 2022

