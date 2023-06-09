IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump indictment includes 7 federal charges stemming from classified documents probe

  • What to expect at Trump's arraignment next week

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Trump: ‘I am an innocent man’

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Pope Francis recovering after undergoing 3-hour abdominal surgery

    01:55

  • Man walks 14,000 to map the American Perimeter Trail

    02:48

  • Two killed, five injured in Virginia Commonwealth University shooting

    12:55

  • Former ‘Wild ’N Out’ star Jacky Oh dies suddenly at 32

    03:07

  • 911 call one day before Iowa building collapse warned of tragedy

    03:59

  • Parents protest Pride event at Los Angeles elementary school

    02:35

  • 20-year hospital volunteer pays tribute to late son

    03:29

  • QR codes boom in India

    02:17

  • Exploring Indian culture through cuisine

    04:01

  • Researchers debate why orcas are attacking and sinking boats

    04:33

  • The truth is out there? Investigating mystery triangle UFO spotted above U.S. marine base

    05:59

  • L.A. food truck serving up Korean staples with a twist

    03:35

  • Illegal gambling dens growing in popularity

    03:18

  • How A.I. is helping doctors detect cancer

    03:53

  • World’s first self-driving bus rolls out in Scotland

    04:27

  • Food truck in L.A. explores Indonesian culture through cuisine

    03:49

  • Jury deliberations begin in trial of Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children

    04:03

  • Google unveils latest AI features

    06:33

NBC News NOW

Trump: ‘I am an innocent man’

06:03

Former President Donald Trump said he “will fight” after a federal grand jury indicted him in connection with mishandling of more than 100 classified documents. June 9, 2023

  • What to expect at Trump's arraignment next week

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Trump: ‘I am an innocent man’

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Pope Francis recovering after undergoing 3-hour abdominal surgery

    01:55

  • Man walks 14,000 to map the American Perimeter Trail

    02:48

  • Two killed, five injured in Virginia Commonwealth University shooting

    12:55

  • Former ‘Wild ’N Out’ star Jacky Oh dies suddenly at 32

    03:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All