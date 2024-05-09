IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's lawyer questions Stormy Daniels on motives for accepting hush money
May 9, 202404:16
    Trump's lawyer questions Stormy Daniels on motives for accepting hush money

Trump's lawyer questions Stormy Daniels on motives for accepting hush money

04:16

Lawyers for former President Trump continued their cross-examination of Stormy Daniels in the New York hush money trial. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian reports on the how the defense is grilling Daniels on her motives for accepting the hush money and potential inconsistencies in her story.May 9, 2024

    Trump's lawyer questions Stormy Daniels on motives for accepting hush money

