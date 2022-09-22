Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

Legal troubles are mounting for Donald Trump and his inner circle after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a $250 million lawsuit against the former president alleging widespread business fraud while a U.S. appeals court has allowed the Justice Department to continue its review of documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. NBC News’ Vaugh Hillyard and Danny Cevallos have the details of both cases involving the former president. Sept. 22, 2022