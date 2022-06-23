IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump's White House Covid response coordinator details turbulent start to pandemic

    02:17
NBC News NOW

Trump's White House Covid response coordinator details turbulent start to pandemic

02:17

White House Covid-19 coordinator under former President Trump, Dr. Deborah Birx, testified to Congress about the turbulent start to the pandemic for the previous administration, saying the government was unprepared and initially treated Covid-19 like the common flu. CNBC's Meg Tirrell reports.  June 23, 2022

