NBC News NOW

Trump says he received target letter from special counsel in Jan. 6 probe

04:58

Former President Trump posted on social media that he had received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith stating he is the target of a grand jury investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. NBC News' Hallie Jackson reports.July 18, 2023

