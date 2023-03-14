IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Inflation cooled to 6% in February as Federal Reserve considers further interest rate increases

  • How a Black-owned farm and store are defying historic inequality

    03:43

  • Do some people have ‘super immunity’ to Covid?

    02:40
    Trump slams Ron DeSantis in Iowa amid ongoing legal troubles

    03:55
    Northeast braces for heavy snowfall amid slow-moving nor’easter

    04:44

  • Biden outlines federal intervention following historic bank failures

    05:42

  • How does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank compare to the 2008 bailout?

    04:11

  • U.S. and South Korea begin joint military drills following North Korean missile test

    03:07

  • U.S. denies Iran’s claim of agreement over prisoner swap

    03:41

  • California braces for more rain and snow amid severe flooding

    02:36

  • Regulators say Silicon Valley Bank customers will have access to their money following collapse

    05:06

  • DeSantis heads to battleground Iowa as part of his book tour

    04:39

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel testing requirements for travelers from China

    04:12

  • U.S. economy adds 311,000 jobs in February

    03:52

  • Millions without heat after Russian hypersonic missile strike

    03:00

  • Oscars 2023: Who is expected to win the top awards?

    01:59

  • Three wounded in Tel Aviv after Israel carries out occupied West Bank raid

    03:29

  • Alex Murdaugh’s legal team appeals his murder convictions

    03:15

  • Breaking down Biden’s 2024 budget plan

    02:22

  • LeVar Burton's new documentary tackles childhood reading crisis

    02:17

  • Biden to unveil budget plan in Philadelphia

    03:52

Trump slams Ron DeSantis in Iowa amid ongoing legal troubles

03:55

Former President Trump blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a campaign stop in Iowa just hours after his former attorney testified before a New York grand jury in an investigation into hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. NBC News’ Mark Murray and Danny Cevallos explain whether Trump addressed the investigation and whether the former president could be indicted in the case. March 14, 2023

