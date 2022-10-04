IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Trump sues CNN for defamation

05:14

Former President Donald Trump is suing CNN, accusing the network of defamation for using labels like racist, insurrectionist, and Hitler. Trump is seeking $475 million dollars in punitive damages claiming CNN carried out a “campaign of libel and slander.” NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports. Oct. 4, 2022

