IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    04:03

  • Odesa braces for Russian invasion

    06:48

  • Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances

    07:19

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

  • Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help

    03:55

  • Book recommendations with Dr. Kavita Patel 

    03:58

  • Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana

    04:08

  • American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris

    03:44

  • Buffalo Bills new stadium under fire over cost to New York taxpayers 

    04:36

  • Justice Department charging 12 in gun-running conspiracy to supply Chicago gang

    02:10

  • Animal rights activists fight to stop opening of octopus farm in Canary Islands

    03:18

  • CDC: 55 percent of teens report experiencing emotional abuse during pandemic

    02:37

  • Closing arguments begin in Michigan governor kidnapping trial

    00:13

  • House expected to pass bill on marijuana legalization

    00:48

  • New Disney+ movie 'Better Nate Than Ever' showcases LGBTQ themes

    03:18

  • Good to Know: Skippy peanut butter recall, Google improvements, vending machine burgers

    01:58

  • Dozens injured in protest outside Sri Lankan president's home

    00:21

NBC News NOW

Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

03:48

Donald Trump is already taking aim at 12 GOP incumbents ahead of the 2024 elections as the former president prepares for another possible run at the White House. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the details. April 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    04:03

  • Odesa braces for Russian invasion

    06:48

  • Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances

    07:19

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All