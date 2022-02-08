Trump takes aim at Wisconsin ballot drop boxes

Former President Trump is taking aim at the ballot drop boxes millions of Americans used in the 2020 presidential election, saying “drop boxes are only good for Democrats and cheating, not good for Republicans.” NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down what legal challenges Republican are mounting against ballot boxes and how it could impact the upcoming midterms. Feb. 8, 2022
