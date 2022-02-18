Trump took classified documents from White House, National Archives confirms
01:22
The National Archives and Records Administration confirmed that it found classified material among the boxes of White House documents that former President Donald Trump improperly took to Mar-a-Lago.Feb. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
Trump and two eldest children to testify in New York attorney general probe
02:02
Pence addresses Trump's claims the former VP could have “overturned the election”
02:36
Judge rules Trump, children must sit for deposition in civil case involving business practices
03:35
Hillary Clinton slams accusations of spying on Donald Trump as a ‘fake scandal’
02:25
Special counsel says tech executive used White House computers to look for dirt on Trump
01:53
House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents